Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NSYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The company has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

