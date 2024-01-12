Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NSYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The company has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.