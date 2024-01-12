North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 4,371.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

Shares of NBRI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,750. North Bay Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

