Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.57

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.57 and traded as high as $53.04. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 12,575 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 127.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

