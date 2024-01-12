Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Nuwellis Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:NUWE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 467,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 191.82% and a negative return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.