NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.22. NWTN shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

NWTN Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NWTN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

