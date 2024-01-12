OKC Token (OKT) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for $18.22 or 0.00042065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $2.81 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

