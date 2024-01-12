OMG Network Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $99.71 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

