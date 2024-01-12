Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Down 58.9% in December

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 187,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Onfolio Stock Performance

Onfolio stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Onfolio has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 167.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onfolio

Onfolio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONFO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.