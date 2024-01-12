Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Down 58.9% in December

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 187,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Onfolio Stock Performance
Onfolio stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Onfolio has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.
Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 167.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.
Onfolio Company Profile
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
