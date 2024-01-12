Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 822,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

