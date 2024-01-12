Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

