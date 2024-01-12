Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.