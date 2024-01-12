Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.