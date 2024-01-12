Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 30.6 %

Shares of PGYWW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 883,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

