Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Pasofino Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$52.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43.
About Pasofino Gold
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
