Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Passage Bio Stock Up 6.9 %
PASG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,034. The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
