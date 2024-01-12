Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Passage Bio Stock Up 6.9 %

PASG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,034. The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 510.1% during the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,721,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 123.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 208,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

