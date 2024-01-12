Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $366.98 million and $4.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 367,057,347 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.