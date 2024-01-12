PAX Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.38 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2,022.53 or 0.04722998 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $548.47 million and $11.38 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 210,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

