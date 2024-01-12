Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 93.3% in December

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAYOW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,296. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 360,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

