PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $293.40 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 293,347,326 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 293,347,325.56. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9998962 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $26,192,532.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

