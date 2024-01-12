Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.