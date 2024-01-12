Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Barnett & Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

PFE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,399,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

