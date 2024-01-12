Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Philux Global Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,786,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,296,547. Philux Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Philux Global Group Company Profile
