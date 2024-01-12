Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,786,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,296,547. Philux Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Philux Global Group Company Profile

Philux Global Group Inc engages in the provision of merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also produces and sells spirits; and focus on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and the international financial center and Asia diamond exchange.

