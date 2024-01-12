Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
