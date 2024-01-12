Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $41,850.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,559,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,419,106.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.