Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 46,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 386,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

