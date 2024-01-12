Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.13 and traded as high as C$13.50. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 30,493 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIF shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.45 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.8398754 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.35%.
Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
