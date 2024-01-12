Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.27 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $87.27 million and $24.42 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 921,084,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 920,679,683.15329 with 792,503,224.587011 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17991303 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $27,874,539.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

