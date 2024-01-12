PotCoin Trading Up 1.1% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $19.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00169345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009509 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002302 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

