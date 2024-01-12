Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PROBF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

