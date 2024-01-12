ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 4.1%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.41. 20,874,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 36,220,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

