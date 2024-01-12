ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Up 0%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.72. 5,011 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

