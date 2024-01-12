ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading 12% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.78 and last traded at $78.42. 3,901,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,664,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,376 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

