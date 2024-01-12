Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.86. The stock had a trading volume of 569,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

