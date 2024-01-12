Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 298.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 1,235,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,298. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

