Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.02 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $293.78. 643,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

