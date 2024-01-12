Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $201,000 Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,044,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.1 %

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 487,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,590. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

