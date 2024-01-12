Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,215,000 after buying an additional 443,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,310,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after buying an additional 506,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

SSNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 251,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,672. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

