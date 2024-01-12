Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.45. 112,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average of $176.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.