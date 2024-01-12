Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XSD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,631. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $233.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.