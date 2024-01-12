Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.32. The company had a trading volume of 593,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.