Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $136.39. 2,105,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

