Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.