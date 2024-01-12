PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Up 2,866.7% in December

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 2,866.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.15. 61,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

