PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Down 5.1%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.29. 363,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,018,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $500,877. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after buying an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.