QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $319,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 2.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Baidu Trading Down 4.6 %

Baidu stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $160.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

