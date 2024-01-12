QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. NVR makes up 2.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR traded down $24.99 on Friday, reaching $7,217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,546.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,253.71. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,873.14 and a 12-month high of $7,267.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

