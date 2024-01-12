QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,101 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,797,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,237,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

