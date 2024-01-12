QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,404,000. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,969,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644,969. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

