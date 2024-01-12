Quaero Capital S.A. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.78. 737,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

