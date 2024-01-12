Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Update

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Quilter Stock Performance
Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
About Quilter
