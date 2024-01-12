Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Update

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

